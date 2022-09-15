Humphrey (groin) logged a limited practice Thursday.
Humphrey played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 1, and he was not on the injury report Wednesday. A late week downgrade could be a concern, and his status for Friday's practice will be worth monitoring.
