Humphrey (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Cleveland.
Humphrey popped up on Baltimore's injury report Thursday with a hamstring injury, and now he's in jeopardy of missing his fifth game of the season in Week 10. If he can't play, Ronald Darby could see an increased workload Sunday.
