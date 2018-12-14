Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Questionable for Sunday
Humphrey (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Humphrey's only practice of the week came in a limited session Friday to earn the questionable tag. The 22-year-old battled through the injury last Sunday against the Chiefs after practicing similarly last week, so he still has a solid chance of facing the Buccaneers.
