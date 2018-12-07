Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Questionable for Week 14
Humphrey (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Humphrey didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but was able to end the week with a limited practice Friday. Despite the missed practices, coach John Harbaugh expects Humphrey to play, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. If, by some surprise, Humphrey doesn't play Sunday, Anthony Averett would likely serve as the main backup behind Jimmy Smith.
