Humphrey (groin) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins.
Humphrey popped up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant and didn't practice at all Friday, but he'll still have a chance to suit up in Week 2. The 2017 first-round pick played every defensive snap for Baltimore in the season opener, so his potential absence would be a huge blow to the Ravens defense, who face a stiff test trying to slow down Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
More News
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Puts in limited practice•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Contract adjusted, frees cap space•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Participating in OTAs•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Rehab progressing well•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Officially placed on IR•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Done for season•