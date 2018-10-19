Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Questionable for Week 7
Humphrey (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Humphrey was a non-participant in Friday's practice after being added to Baltimore's injury report in the middle of the week. The nature and severity of the depth cornerback's injury remain unclear, and Humphrey should still be considered questionable for Sunday's game.
More News
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Not facing criminal charges•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Arrested on theft charge•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Pressed into starting role•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Active Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Full participant Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....
-
Injury reaction: Lynch out
With Marshawn Lynch out for at least the next month - and potentially even longer - Chris Towers...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Latest news: Cook looking doubtful again
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....