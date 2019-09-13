Play

Humphrey (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.

Humphrey was a limited participant in Friday's practice, which is a positive sign for his chances of playing. The third-year pro had an excellent season opener with two pass breakups and an interception, and the Ravens' secondary could be in trouble if he can't play since Jimmy Smith (knee) is already ruled out.

