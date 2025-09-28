Humphrey is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a calf injury, Kyle Goon of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Humphrey appeared to suffer the injury in the second quarter on the same play that JuJu Smith-Schuster caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. Undrafted rookie Keyon Martin has entered the game at outside corner, and Humphrey will continue to have his injury evaluated by medical trainers.