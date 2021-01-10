Humphrey (shoulder) is active for Sunday's wild-card game against the Titans.

This news was expected after Humphrey was a full participant at Friday's practice. The Ravens' top cornerback, Humphrey should see plenty of A.J. Brown in coverage Sunday. Through 15 games in 2020, the fourth-year cornerback accrued 82 tackles, 11 pass breakups, 2.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles.

More News