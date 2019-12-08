Play

Humphrey (thigh) will play in Sunday's game against the Bills, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Humphrey was listed as a full participant for Friday's walk-through practice, so this news isn't quite surprising. Now that the 2017 first-round pick is officially healthy, he's expected to assume his usual starting role across from Marcus Peters.

