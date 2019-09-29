Play

Humphrey (hip) is officially listed as active and will play in Sunday's home game against Cleveland.

Humphrey had been nursing the injury since Week 3, and was only able to log limited practice during the week. As evidenced by this news, the 2017 first-round pick is good-to-go, and it's reasonable to assume he'll take on his usual role as one of the starting cornerbacks for the game.

