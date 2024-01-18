Humphrey (calf) was a non-participant at the Ravens' practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Humphrey suffered a calf injury in Week 17 versus the Dolphins and he has now missed the team's first two practice sessions of the week ahead of their matchup with the Texans on Saturday. The cornerback will look to practice in some capacity Friday to increase his chances to play in the divisional round.
More News
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Begins week with DNP•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Calf keeps him out•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Misses practice with calf injury•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Ruled out for remainder of Week 17•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Hurts calf, questionable to return•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Gets pick on MNF•