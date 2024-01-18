Humphrey (calf) was a non-participant at the Ravens' practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Humphrey suffered a calf injury in Week 17 versus the Dolphins and he has now missed the team's first two practice sessions of the week ahead of their matchup with the Texans on Saturday. The cornerback will look to practice in some capacity Friday to increase his chances to play in the divisional round.