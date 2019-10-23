Humphrey had five tackles (four solo) and returned a fumble 18 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Seahawks.

WR DK Metcalf literally dropped the ball while attempting to switch it between hands in the fourth quarter, and Humphrey was able to come up with the ball and take it to the endzone. The 2017 first-round pick has 22 tackles (18 solo), two interceptions and two forced fumbles through even games.