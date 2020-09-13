site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Returns to action
Humphrey (shoulder) has returned to the team's Week 1 contest, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Humphrey was questionable to return but was spotted back on the field shortly after being deemed questionable. He'll retake his role as an outside corner opposite Marcus Peters.
