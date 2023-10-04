Humphrey (foot) was able to practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Humphrey has yet to play this season after undergoing foot surgery in August. It's currently unclear if he has any chance of playing Sunday against the Steelers or if he was limited in practice. Considering the amount of time he has missed, it wouldn't be a surprise if he wasn't ready to play in Week 5, but his return to the field is certainly good news for the Ravens secondary, which has dealt with numerous injuries to start the 2023 campaign.