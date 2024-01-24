Humphrey (calf) returned to practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Baltimore's top cornerback last played Week 17 and wasn't able to practice at all ahead of the team's divisional-round win over Houston. A return for Sunday's game against Kansas City likely would push Ronald Darby out of the starting lineup, though slot corner Arthur Maulet could also lose playing time. The position looked like one of Baltimore's biggest weaknesses coming into the season, but the cornerbacks have held up strong even with Humphrey missing eight full games and parts of two others because of injuries. Darby, Maulet and Brandon Stephens were the top three cornerbacks for the divisional round, albeit with No. 3 safety Geno Stone playing a few more snaps than Maulet.