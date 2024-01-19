Humphrey (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's contest versus the Texans.

Humphrey was unable to practice all week, making his absence for the divisional round matchup with Houston come as no surprise. The cornerback will look to return to the practice field next week if Baltimore is able to advance, but in the meantime, Ronald Darby and Arthur Maulet will step into more prominent roles in the Ravens' secondary against the Texans.