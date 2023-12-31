Humphrey (calf) won't return to Sunday's game against Miami, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Humphrey injured his calf in the first quarter and tried to work through the injury on the sideline, but he was ultimately unable to do so. Rock Ya-Sin has since replaced Humphrey at cornerback. Humphrey finishes the contest with one solo tackle.
More News
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Hurts calf, questionable to return•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Gets pick on MNF•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Won't play Week 12•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Officially questionable for Week 12•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Limited participant in practice•