Humphrey (calf) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against Kansas City, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Humphrey sustained the calf injury in the first half, and after being evaluated by medical staff, the injury is considered too severe for him to return to Sunday's contest. Keyon Martin will continue to see additional snaps at corner in Humphrey's absence.

