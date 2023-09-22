Humphrey (foot) has been ruled out for Baltimore's Week 3 game against the Colts.
Humphrey will now miss his third straight game to start the season as he is still recovering from foot surgery received in August. Rock Ya-Sin will now start once again as Humphrey will focus on trying to make his season debut next week.
More News
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Misses another practice•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Out again for Week 2•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Still isn't practicing•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Outside chance to play Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Will miss opener•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Not practicing Wednesday•