Humphrey is slated to undergo foot surgery, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Coach John Harbaugh noted Wednesday that it has yet to be determined how long Humphrey will miss, with what the report describes as a "lingering" injury now set to be addressed. "It's not going to be a long-term deal," Harbaugh said, but at this point it's unclear if the cornerback will recover in time to ready for Week 1 action.