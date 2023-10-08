Humphrey (foot) is active for Sunday's contest against the Steelers.
Humphrey sat out the first three games of the season while recovering from a surgical procedure on his foot in August. He's set to start at cornerback opposite Brandon Stephens and will likely shadow Steelers' wide receiver George Pickens.
More News
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Questionable to make return Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Returns to practice•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Will remain sidelined•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Misses another practice•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Out again for Week 2•