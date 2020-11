Coach John Harbaugh expects Humphrey (illness) to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week and play Sunday against the Patriots, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of November and can't return to the facility for at least 10 days, but it appears the Ravens expect him to be back after the minimum. Humphrey should return to his starting role once officially activated.