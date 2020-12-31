Humphrey (shoulder) was unable to participate in Wednesday's practice,

Humphrey is apparently dealing with a knee issue to go along with his shoulder injury. He recorded six tackles (five solo) and three passes defensed in last week's 27-13 victory over the Giants. His status at practices the remainder of the week will give a better idea of how serious is, as the team may just be erring on the side of caution early in the week.

