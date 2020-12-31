Humphrey (shoulder) was unable to participate in Wednesday's practice,
Humphrey is apparently dealing with a knee issue to go along with his shoulder injury. He recorded six tackles (five solo) and three passes defensed in last week's 27-13 victory over the Giants. His status at practices the remainder of the week will give a better idea of how serious is, as the team may just be erring on the side of caution early in the week.
More News
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Forces two fumbles in Pittsburgh•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Returns from COVID-19 list•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Should be back for Week 10•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Inks massive extension•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Returns to action•