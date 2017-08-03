Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Sitting out Thursday
Humphrey (undisclosed) did not participate in practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
He was limited to individual drills Wednesday before being given the full day off Thursday. The team has yet to announce what exactly is bothering Humphrey at this time, but there should be more information on the nature of his injury in the coming days. Humphrey had gotten off to a strong start in camp prior to his injury, snaring a pair of interceptions during 11-on-11 drills.
