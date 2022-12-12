Humphrey recorded six tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 16-14 win over the Steelers.
Humphrey led the team with five solo tackles, marking the fourth time he's reached that mark. Across 13 appearances, the sixth-year cornerback has recorded 56 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
