Humphrey recorded a tackle, two pass breakups and an interception in Sunday's 59-10 win over the Dolphins.

Humphrey had just four interceptions in his first two seasons, but he's starting this campaign off on a high note. To be fair, it was against the Dolphins, who were forced into high-risk throws while trailing by a mile, but he's proven in coverage with now 28 pass breakups in 31 games. Look for him to continue the success against rookie QB Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in Week 2.