Humphrey recorded 71 total tackles, 3.0 sacks and three interceptions across 17 games in 2022.
A pec injury cut Humphrey's season short in 2021 but he managed to stay healthy for the duration of this season and logged a career-high in snaps as a result. Humphrey was more impactful in coverage than he was in the last couple of seasons as his three interceptions tied his career-high set in 2019. He also recovered a pair of fumbles. Humphrey is under contract for another year at least before a potential exit following the 2023 season.
More News
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Collects six stops in loss•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Six stops in win•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Back-to-back games with sack•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Will play Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Likely to suit up Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Questionable to face Broncos•