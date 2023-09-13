Humphrey (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.
Humphrey has yet to practice since getting foot surgery Aug. 18. The cornerback hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but Humphrey would almost certainly need to return to practice first and get some reps under his belt before he's ready to be thrust into a game situation.
