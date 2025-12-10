Humphrey logged four tackles (three solo) and three pass defenses during the Ravens' 27-22 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Humphrey was credited with a season-high three pass defenses Sunday, his second game with multiple defended passes this season. The veteran corner is up to 50 tackles (39 solo), including 1.0 sacks, eight pass defenses (one interception), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery through 11 regular-season games.