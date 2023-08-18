Humphrey (foot) underwent surgery Friday and is acpecte to be back at some point in the early part of the season, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Head coach John Harbaugh was vague regarding Humphrey's definitive timeline, but it sounds like he could miss a few games early in the year. Should that ultimately occur, Jalyn Armour-Davis could be in line for a heavier workload than usual out the gate.
More News
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Set to have foot procedure•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Stays healthy in 2022•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Collects six stops in loss•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Six stops in win•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Back-to-back games with sack•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Will play Sunday•