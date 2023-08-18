Humphrey (foot) underwent surgery Friday and is acpecte to be back at some point in the early part of the season, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Head coach John Harbaugh was vague regarding Humphrey's definitive timeline, but it sounds like he could miss a few games early in the year. Should that ultimately occur, Jalyn Armour-Davis could be in line for a heavier workload than usual out the gate.