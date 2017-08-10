Humphrey (undisclosed) will not play Thursday but it appears he will return to practice in the near future, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

According to Zrebiec, Humphrey is on the field going through some warmups, including running and cutting. Humphrey will have to wait to make his official Ravens debut, but it seems that the undisclosed issue that has kept him on the sidelines may be behind him. If Humphrey remains on course, he could return to practice sooner rather than later.