Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Wears questionable tag
Humphrey (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers.
Humphrey was a limited participant both Thursday and Friday, which is a boost from his status the previous week when he was ultimately inactive. The 2017 first-round pick has been logging a full workload this year and has 20 tackles (17 solo) and three pass breakups through six games. If he can't go, expect Anthony Averett to see an uptick in usage.
