Humphrey (foot) is listed as out Friday for Sunday's game versus Houston.
After undergoing a surgery on his foot back in mid-August, Humphrey will now be forced to sit out of at least one game to start the 2023 season. Baltimore will be thin at cornerback until their three-time Pro Bowler returns, with Rock Ya-Sin probably being their best qualified player to take over as the top dog.
