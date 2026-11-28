Head coach Jesse Minter told reporters Friday that Humphrey (personal) will be available for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Humphrey was benched for Week 11 against the Panthers following derogatory comments about the city of Baltimore on his podcast. The veteran cornerback will be available Sunday, but his role in the secondary is unclear and may not be officially known until the Ravens' defense takes the field for the first time. Humphrey has 40 tackles (23 solo), nine pass defenses, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 10 regular-season games.