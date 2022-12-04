Humphrey (ankle) is active Sunday against the Broncos.
Humphrey came into Sunday questionable despite logging a full practice Friday. The veteran corner has yet to miss a game this season and will keep that streak going for Week 13. His presence should certainly help the Ravens' defense against Denver.
