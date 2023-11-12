Humphrey (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Humphrey was listed on the Ravens' injury report Thursday with a hamstring injury, but was able to put together two-straight limited practice sessions and will play Sunday.
