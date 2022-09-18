Humphrey (groin) is active Sunday against the Dolphins.
Humphrey will take the field despite not practicing Friday. His presence will be a plus for the Ravens' secondary as they look to slow down Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on Sunday.
More News
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Likely to take field Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Puts in limited practice•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Contract adjusted, frees cap space•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Participating in OTAs•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Rehab progressing well•