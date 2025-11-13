Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Humphrey (finger) will be out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Per the Ravens, Harbaugh also said Wednesday, "hopefully, in the next week, he'll be back." Humphrey recently underwent a pin procedure to address the finger injury he suffered in Week 10 at Minnesota, and he'll have to miss at least one game as he recovers. His absence could open the door for Keyon Martin to see an expanded role as a slot corner in Week 11.