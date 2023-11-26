Humphrey (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Humphrey was able to log three consecutive limited practices leading up to Sunday's game, but did not progress enough to be ready to suit up. It will be his second missed game in a row and he'll aim to return after the bye against the Rams on Dec. 10. Ronald Darby is set to fill in as the starting corner opposite Brandon Stephens in Humphrey's absence.
