Ravens' Marquise Brown: Absence downplayed by coach
Coach John Harbaugh downplayed Brown's absence from practice Monday, saying it's "part of training camp" and mentioning that none of the Ravens' missing players has a serious injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Zrebiec seems skeptical of Harbaugh's statement, noting that Brown was expected to ramp up his activity this week but instead had a reduced workload Sunday before sitting out entirely Monday. Working his way back from January foot surgery, the rookie has been eased into practice since he made his first appearance July 31. There isn't any reason to think Brown will be available for Thursday's preseason game against Green Bay.
