Ravens' Marquise Brown: Absent from practice
Brown isn't practicing Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Brown participated in team drills the previous two days, though Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports his workload was scaled back Sunday. It isn't yet clear if Monday's absence is related to the Lisfranc injury that kept Brown off the field all spring. The rookie first-round pick continues to be eased into practice since making his first appearance July 31.
