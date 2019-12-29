Play

Ravens' Marquise Brown: Active, but not expected to play

Brown (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers but isn't expected to play in the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Ravens have already clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed and are expected to lean heavily on a lineup of backup players in a meaningless regular-season finale, so the team's top wideout won't be in store for any work. Brown likely would have been inactive for the contest if the Ravens hadn't already dedicated all seven of those spots to resting or injured players.

