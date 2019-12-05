Play

Ravens' Marquise Brown: Added to injury report

Brown (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday.

Brown was a Thursday addition to the Ravens' Week 14 injury report, so we'll we'll have to see if he suffered any setbacks in practice or was simply having his reps managed. As recently as Week 11, Brown was listed as dealing with an ankle injury, though it's not clear if his current issue is related to that.

