Ravens' Marquise Brown: Ankle injury not concerning
Coach John Harbaugh said the ankle injury Brown suffered Sunday was "nothing serious" and shouldn't impact him going forward, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Brown was considered questionable to return after suffering the injury and did retake the field during the second half, but it's nonetheless good news to hear there are no further issues. The rookie first-round pick still could end up limited when the Ravens return to practice Wednesday, but it shouldn't impact his availability for Week 6.
