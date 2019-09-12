Brown (hip) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Though he only logged 14 snaps in Week 1's 59-10 win over the Dolphins, Brown hauled in four of his five targets in the contest for 147 yards and two TDs. Despite his limitations this week, we'd expect Brown to be available Sunday against the Cardinals, an outcome that would be cemented if the speedy wideout returned to a full practice Friday.

