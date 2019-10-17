Ravens' Marquise Brown: Another missed practice
Brown (ankle) remained sidelined during Thursday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Given that Brown hasn't taken the field since Oct. 6, he's looking pretty iffy for Sunday's game against the Seahawks at this stage. His outlook on that front could brighten some, however, if he practices in any capacity Friday. If he remains out this weekend, Willie Snead, Miles Boykin, Seth Roberts and Chris Moore would once again head the team's wideout corps in Week 7.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF preview, trade rumors, injuries
The Chiefs have some issues heading into tonight's AFC West duel in Denver, and Chris Towers...
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...