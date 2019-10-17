Ravens' Marquise Brown: Another missed practice

Brown (ankle) remained sidelined during Thursday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Given that Brown hasn't taken the field since Oct. 6, he's looking pretty iffy for Sunday's game against the Seahawks at this stage. His outlook on that front could brighten some, however, if he practices in any capacity Friday. If he remains out this weekend, Willie Snead, Miles Boykin, Seth Roberts and Chris Moore would once again head the team's wideout corps in Week 7.

