Ravens' Marquise Brown: Availability uncertain for Week 17

Brown didn't participate in Friday's practice due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

A late-week addition to the injury report, Brown suddenly finds himself at risk of sitting out the regular-season finale after falling ill. Even if Brown is back to 100 percent health ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, he could be in store for a smaller role than usual, if he even sees the field at all. With the Ravens having already secured the AFC's top seed, coach John Harbaugh has acknowledged he would hold out four key players for rest purposes, and the same could end up applying to both Brown and tight end Mark Andrews (ankle), who is also listed as questionable.