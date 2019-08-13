Brown returned to practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Brown had his workload scaled back Sunday and was held out of practice Monday. Reporters were skeptical of coach John Harbaugh downplaying the absence, but a Tuesday return suggests Brown may truly have been held out for maintenance reasons. The rookie first-round pick still has a chance to play in a preseason game, though it probably won't happen Thursday against the Packers.

