Ravens' Marquise Brown: Back in action Sunday night
Brown (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Patriots.
Brown - who last suited up Oct. 6 - is available to those who rolled the dice that he'd play, despite the Ravens' late kickoff. The rookie wideout has the speed to be a big-play threat any time he's on the field, but Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com previously suggested that Brown could see his snaps limited in his return to action. With that possibility in mind, as well as the daunting matchup the ball-hawking New England defense presents, the No. 25 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft is a hit-or-miss fantasy lineup option in Week 9.
